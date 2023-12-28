Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Downtown Las Vegas announces road closures for First Friday, MLK Day Parade

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Road Closure
Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 16:50:21-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New year, new closures announced for downtown Las Vegas.

The City of Las Vegas announced new closures coming to downtown in early January on Thursday morning.

First Friday, which will ring in the new year's first event on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, will bring the first closures. Roads are projected to close at 10 a.m. and will reopen around 11 p.m.

Major closures in the area will stretch from Boulder to Hoover avenues, Art Way to First Street, and Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard.

First Friday road closures Jan. 5, 2024

The 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will bring about the next round of closures on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

The celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will shut down Fourth Street from Charleston Boulevard to Stewart Avenue, Third Street from Garces to Coolidge avenues, and all side streets in between.

MLK Parade closures Jan. 15, 2024

For the latest updates on traffic, visit ktnv.com/traffic for real-time updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH