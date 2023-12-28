Downtown Las Vegas announces road closures for First Friday, MLK Day Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New year, new closures announced for downtown Las Vegas.

The City of Las Vegas announced new closures coming to downtown in early January on Thursday morning.

First Friday, which will ring in the new year's first event on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, will bring the first closures. Roads are projected to close at 10 a.m. and will reopen around 11 p.m.

Major closures in the area will stretch from Boulder to Hoover avenues, Art Way to First Street, and Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard.

City of Las Vegas

The 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will bring about the next round of closures on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

The celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will shut down Fourth Street from Charleston Boulevard to Stewart Avenue, Third Street from Garces to Coolidge avenues, and all side streets in between.

City of Las Vegas

For the latest updates on traffic, visit ktnv.com/traffic for real-time updates.