Do you recognize this truck? Driver sought by Las Vegas police after hitting pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives want the public's help to locate a driver who hit and critically injured a pedestrian on Thursday night, then drove away.

This happened on Washington Avenue at N. Yale Street, which is just west of Decatur Boulevard, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the collision was reported at 8:24 p.m. Thursday. A woman was hit by a pickup truck and taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives are looking for a late model, light-colored single-cab long bed pickup truck.

"After the collision, the truck fled the scene," police stated.

Anyone who can help identify the truck or its occupants is asked to contact LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Crime Stoppers tips that lead directly to a felony arrest or indictment may result in a cash reward, police added.