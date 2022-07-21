DMV urging visitors to make appointments instead of walk-ins

When you visit the DMV, you may be used to seeing long lines, well, the Nevada Department of motor vehicles is working to mitigate the long wait times and is urging locals to make an appointment before arriving.

The DMV tells our Traffic Anchor Zora Asberry, that they're an "appointment-based agency", according to spokesman, Kevin Malone.

We spoke with visitors who were having a hard time setting and confirming appointments with the DMV.

Local Jonathan Green says every time he's been to the DMV office at Flamingo and Cimarron, the lines have been "wrapped around the building" before the location even opens.

"I was here, I want to say three weeks ago, and I showed up around 6:30 a.m., and you probably want to show up at like 5:00 a.m., just to get in," said Green, whose fiance has attempted to just walk-in many times, after having difficulty snagging an appointment on the DMV website.

Robin Allander, Division Administration for DMV field services, confirmed the long wait time issue, saying that many people are in-fact being turned away, even when arriving early to the DMV.

The entity attributes that to due to high customer demand and staff shortages.

We spoke with DMV spokesman, Kevin Malone who says appointments are their priority.

"What happens during the day is, the managers at each office decide to cut off the walk-in line when the building reaches capacity and when we have enough people to serve for the day. So, if you do walk-in, number one, you should get there early and number two, you may be waiting for hours," explained Malone.

Many visitors we spoke to expressed their frustration, including visitor Nelly Bartello who is from out-of-state. She claims she lost her identification cards that she needed to travel. Her experience with the DMV put her in a tough spot.

"I get here at 7:30 at the DMV at Flamingo and Cimarron, and I'm not able to get an appointment and they're telling me to come back here on Saturday before 7:00 a.m., and they are still not able to guarantee a walk-in appointment," said Bartello who is now having to cancel travel plans, until she is able to resolve her business at the DMV.

Many customers agree that with the high-demand, finding an appointment online can be difficult, so if you choose to walk in, you want to do so early.

DMV visitor Jonathan Green left this advice for those trying to book an appointment.

"You can go on their website and refresh it all the time. Some people cancel same-day appointments or next-day appointments or reschedule. So when a slot got open, we took advantage of it and showed up right away," said Green.

https://dmvapp.nv.gov/DMV/Application/DMVPortal/Pages/Default.aspx

