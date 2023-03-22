Developing: Multiple people taken to UMC Trauma after car crash near Decatur, Oakey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Decatur Boulevard was shut down on Wednesday afternoon while Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a car crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Police say the crash occurred at approximately 11:34 a.m. near the intersection of south Decatur Boulevard and west Oakey Boulvard, police said.

"Multiple people have been transported to UMC Trauma," an LVMPD public information officer advised.

South Decatur Blvd. was shut down from Oakey to Charleston Boulevard while officers investigate. Police asked members of the public to avoid the area.