Daytime road delays starting Wednesday on Sunset Road near Harry Reid, NDOT says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Time to prepare for some upcoming road delays this week as NDOT has announced roadwork coming to Sunset Road near Harry Reid International Airport.

Daily (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Wednesday, Feb. 19 to Thursday, Feb. 27



Rolling lane restrictions on eastbound and westbound SR-562/Sunset Road from Las Vegas Boulevard to Pecos Road.



NDOT said crews will be working on pavement repairs on Sunset Road to address potholes, depressions and cracks.

The repairs are taking place during the day so crews can take advantage of warmer temperatures, which are essential for successful pavement operations, according to NDOT.

Stay cautious when driving through work zones and take alternate routes if possible.