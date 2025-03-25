Daytime closures, overnight restrictions inbound for I-15 South Widening: NDOT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The I-15 South Widening Project is bringing more road restrictions and closures in NDOT's latest update announced Monday.
New closures and restrictions
- Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Tuesday, March 25 to Friday, March 28
- Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue will be CLOSED
- Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Wednesday, March 26 to Thursday, March 27
- Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Cactus Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard
Ongoing closures
- Intermittently (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) through Friday, March 28
- Southbound I-15 on-ramp at St. Rose Parkway CLOSED
- Intermittently (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) through Friday, April 18
- Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue CLOSED
NDOT said this road work is necessary for improvements made to nearly nine miles of the interstate between Sloan Road and Warm Springs Road. For more information, visit the project webpage by clicking the link here.