Daytime closures, overnight restrictions inbound for I-15 South Widening: NDOT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The I-15 South Widening Project is bringing more road restrictions and closures in NDOT's latest update announced Monday.

New closures and restrictions

Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Tuesday, March 25 to Friday, March 28

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue will be CLOSED

Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Wednesday, March 26 to Thursday, March 27

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Cactus Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard



Ongoing closures

Intermittently (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) through Friday, March 28

Southbound I-15 on-ramp at St. Rose Parkway CLOSED

Intermittently (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) through Friday, April 18

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue CLOSED



NDOT said this road work is necessary for improvements made to nearly nine miles of the interstate between Sloan Road and Warm Springs Road. For more information, visit the project webpage by clicking the link here.