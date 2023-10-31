Cyclist dies at UMC following 'incident' in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A cyclist has died following a crash in the western Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, firefighters responded to a report of an injured motorized pedal cyclist at South Tenaya Way, north of Oakey Boulevard. Responders located a man at the scene, suffering from "critical injuries" sustained during an apparent bicycle incident.

He was immediately transported to the University Medical Center's Trauma Center for treatment.

At approximately 10:51 p.m., the cyclist was pronounced deceased by UMC medical staff.

The Clark County Officer of the Coroner contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for information about the incident, which had not been reported. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Officers responded to the original scene and began investigating the incident.

"The pedal cyclist’s death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until the conclusion of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation and determination of cause and manner of death from the Clark County Office of the Coroner," police noted in a release.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.