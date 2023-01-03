Critically-injured driver dies nearly one month after collision near Desert Shores, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver who was critically injured in a December crash passed away on Tuesday morning, police say.

Police say both drivers involved in the collision were expected to survive, as one sustained minor injuries and the other sustained critical injuries.

According to the incident report, on Dec. 15, 2022, at approximately 4:53 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred on North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze traveled northbound on Rampart Boulevard in the left-turn lane approaching Del Webb Boulevard. A 2018 Ford Escape traveled southbound on Rampart Boulevard, approaching Del Webb Boulevard.

Police say the collision occurred when the Chevrolet turned left into the path of the Ford, causing the Ford to strike Chevrolet in the intersection.

Emergency medical personnel transported both drivers to University Medical Center, where Chevrolet’s driver was evaluated for critical injuries sustained from the collision, and the Ford’s driver was evaluated for suspected minor injuries.

On Tuesday, the Clark County Office of the Coroner notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section that despite all life-saving efforts, the Chevrolet’s driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on January 2.

Her death marked the 153rd traffic-related fatality for 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.