Crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash near 215, Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas

Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 01, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles on the 215 northbound western beltway at eastbound Cheyenne Avenue.

The off-ramp is closed.

Crews responded to reports of the crash just before 8:50 a.m. and report three vehicles appear to be involved. One has rolled over. Two people have minor injuries, authorities say.

Expect possible delays in the area.

For real-time traffic updates around the Las Vegas valley visit ktnv.com/traffic.

