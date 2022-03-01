Crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash near 215, Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles on the 215 northbound western beltway at eastbound Cheyenne Avenue.

The off-ramp is closed.

Crews responded to reports of the crash just before 8:50 a.m. and report three vehicles appear to be involved. One has rolled over. Two people have minor injuries, authorities say.

Expect possible delays in the area.

