Crews respond to deadly crash on Interstate 15 southbound near Flamingo Road in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

The crash happened around 5:37 a.m. on the I-15 southbound at the westbound Flamingo Road off-ramp.

As of 6:30 a.m., the westbound off-ramp remains partially closed. Expect delays if this is on your commute.

Nevada State Police say a red Toyota Corolla hit the cement wall of the off-ramp head-on.

The driver was the only person in the car, NSP says. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

It is unknown at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

