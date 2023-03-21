Crashes reported across the Las Vegas valley as rain impacts morning commute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal rollover crash was reported Tuesday morning on the 215 beltway as rain slickened roads across the Las Vegas valley.

Nevada State Police confirmed a single vehicle rollover in the eastbound lanes of I-215, west of Decatur Boulevard.

"Expect delays and plan another route if possible," a public information officer wrote.

In the southern valley, traffic cameras showed a semi-truck hauling two trailers jackknifed on the 215 beltway near Valle Verde Drive. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported left lanes were blocked as a result of that incident.

Additional information about that crash wasn't immediately available from authorities.

The 6 a.m. hour brought a slew of crash reports from the RTC on freeways throughout the valley:



A crash on the northbound Interstate 15 on-ramp at Sahara Avenue;

a crash on northbound Rancho Drive at U.S. 95;

a crash on southbound U.S. 95 after Ann Road;

a crash in the eastbound lanes of the 215 southern beltway at the northbound I-15 on-ramp;

and a crash on St. Rose Parkway at the 215 southern beltway.

Find real-time traffic updates at ktnv.com/traffic.