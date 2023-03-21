Crashes reported across the Las Vegas valley as rain impacts morning commute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal rollover crash was reported Tuesday morning on the 215 beltway as rain slickened roads across the Las Vegas valley.
Nevada State Police confirmed a single vehicle rollover in the eastbound lanes of I-215, west of Decatur Boulevard.
"Expect delays and plan another route if possible," a public information officer wrote.
#Fatal IR215 eastbound, west of Decatur. Single vehicle rollover. Expect delays and plan another route if possible. #SlowDown #Raining #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) March 21, 2023
In the southern valley, traffic cameras showed a semi-truck hauling two trailers jackknifed on the 215 beltway near Valle Verde Drive. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported left lanes were blocked as a result of that incident.
Additional information about that crash wasn't immediately available from authorities.
The 6 a.m. hour brought a slew of crash reports from the RTC on freeways throughout the valley:
- A crash on the northbound Interstate 15 on-ramp at Sahara Avenue;
- a crash on northbound Rancho Drive at U.S. 95;
- a crash on southbound U.S. 95 after Ann Road;
- a crash in the eastbound lanes of the 215 southern beltway at the northbound I-15 on-ramp;
- and a crash on St. Rose Parkway at the 215 southern beltway.
