Crash involving tractor-trailer causes major traffic delays on both north and south I-15 at Spaghetti Bowl

Major delays on I-15
Posted at 6:26 AM, Apr 13, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a double tractor-trailer is causing major delays in both north and southbound lanes on the I-15, approaching the Spaghetti Bowl.

Currently, northbound lanes on the I-15 at the Spaghetti Bowl are down to only one lane, while southbound lanes are experiencing backups due to a separate crash.

Drivers traveling in the area are advised to use caution or find alternate routes.

Drivers can bypass the crashes by exiting on Charleston or Sahara and using surface streets, then re-entering the I-15 at Washington Avenue.

