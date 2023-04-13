Crash involving tractor-trailer causes major traffic delays on both north and south I-15 at Spaghetti Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a double tractor-trailer is causing major delays in both north and southbound lanes on the I-15, approaching the Spaghetti Bowl.

Currently, northbound lanes on the I-15 at the Spaghetti Bowl are down to only one lane, while southbound lanes are experiencing backups due to a separate crash.

Uh oh! We’ve got a 5:20 a.m. traffic problem on 15 northbound approaching the Spaghetti Bowl. Back half of a double tractor trailer is tipped over. I’d hop off on Charleston or Sahara and use surface streets to bypass this, hopping back on 15 northbound at Washington. pic.twitter.com/vy1MML7Sk6 — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) April 13, 2023

Drivers traveling in the area are advised to use caution or find alternate routes.

Drivers can bypass the crashes by exiting on Charleston or Sahara and using surface streets, then re-entering the I-15 at Washington Avenue.