Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash on Charleston Boulevard at Westwood Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died following a deadly collision with an SUV on Charleston Boulevard at Westwood Drive, Las Vegas police say.

The rider of the motorcycle was immediately transported to a local hospital where they were declared deceased, according to police.

West Charleston Boulevard will be shut down in both directions while detectives investigate the scene. All eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed from Shadow Lane to Rancho Drive until the crash has been cleared.

Drivers are advised to use caution and find alternate routes.