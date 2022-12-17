Watch Now
Crash with injury blocks intersection, causes major delays in Enterprise, RTC reports

Posted at 12:50 PM, Dec 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has been reported on eastbound Blue Diamond Road at Dean Martin Drive on Saturday, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed that they responded to a two-vehicle accident on Blue Diamond and Dean Martin and that there were minor injuries and no major road closures.

The crash initially partially blocked the intersection and multiple law enforcement and emergency medical service vehicle were reported at the scene.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and use extreme caution when traveling in the area.

