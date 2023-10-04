Watch Now
Crash west of the Palms Casino sends 1 person to the hospital, Las Vegas police say

Crash at Flamingo and Cameron
Posted at 10:31 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 01:55:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

Police have been on scene at Flamingo Road and Cameron Street since 9:47 p.m. Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

According to police, there were two people on the motorcycle. One is a male with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital.

Police said the crash is currently under investigation. Police did not provide information on the driver of the other vehicle.

RTC reported that all westbound lanes are blocked on Flamingo Road at Arville Street.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.

