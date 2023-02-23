Watch Now
Crash shuts down westbound traffic on 215 Beltway in Centennial Hills

Westbound lanes of the beltway were shut down before North Durango Drive, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported.
Posted at 4:45 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 19:45:51-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash is causing major delays on the 215 Beltway in the northwest part of the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Westbound lanes of the beltway were shut down before North Durango Drive, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported.

Drivers were advised to plan other routes and expect major delays.

Traffic cameras in the area showed the crash near where the 215 Beltway and U.S. 95 intersect in the Centennial Hills area.

A public information officer for the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol could not immediately be reached for more information about the crash.

This is a developing story.

