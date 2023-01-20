Watch Now
Crash shuts down traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. near Circus Circus

A traffic crash has Las Vegas Boulevard shut down near Circus Circus on Thursday night.
Crash on Las Vegas Blvd.
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jan 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A traffic crash has Las Vegas Boulevard shut down near Circus Circus on Thursday night.

The crash was reported at 5:36 p.m. near Elvis Presley Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A public information officer says a motorcycle and a taxi were involved in a collision at the intersection. The injuries reported are not life-threatening, KTNV was told.

Southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard were closed at Elvis Presley, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. Drivers were advised to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

