Crash shuts down traffic on I-15 southbound near Mesquite

At least 212 drivers in Henderson got a traffic citation during a recent distracted driving enforcement initiative, the Henderson Police Department says.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Aug 10, 2022
(KTNV) — Drivers headed to the Las Vegas valley via Interstate 15 should expect delays on Wednesday morning, the Nevada Department of Transportation says.

A crash near Mesquite necessitated the closure of all southbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 4, officials said.

As of approximately 6:40 a.m., one lane of southbound traffic had reopened.

NDOT advised drivers to expect delays through the area and to use an alternate route if possible.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available from authorities.

This is a developing story.

