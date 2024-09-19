Watch Now
Crash shuts down Pebble, Pecos Roads in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department said a two-vehicle crash has closed the area around East Pebble Road and North Pecos Road.

Henderson police and fire crews responded to the crash around 5:38 p.m.

Responders said the parties involved in the crash were transported to hospitals in unknown conditions.

Officers are still on the scene and said to expect the roads to be shut down for an extended period. Avoid the area.

It is unknown if speed or impairment is a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released as they are made available.

