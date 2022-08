LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has been reported on the 215 southern beltway heading west toward the southbound I-15 ramp, by the Regional Transportation Commission.

The crash occurred right after the exit towards I-15 and had previously blocked all available westbound lanes, but is currently blocking only the right lanes.

According to RTC, drivers are still encouraged to find an alternative route.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.