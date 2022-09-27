Lanes reopen after crash at the intersection of Rancho and Alta Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: As of 12:50 p.m., RTC reports that both Rancho and Alta Drive have reopened and the crash has been cleared.

A crash was reported on Alta Drive at Rancho Drive on Tuesday at 12:13 p.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

Both streets are closed in both directions. Rancho Drive’s north and southbound lanes are closed from Pinto Lane to Rancho Circle. Alta Drive’s east and westbound lanes are closed from Tonopah Drive to Shetland Road.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes or use caution if traveling in the area.