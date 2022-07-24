Watch Now
Crash outside of Mesquite blocks southbound traffic on I-15

I-15 southbound has been closed following a crash near mile marker 112 just before State Route 70.
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jul 23, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I-15 southbound has been closed following a crash near mile marker 112 just before State Route 70.

The crash initially blocked all lanes, but the Regional Transportation Commission just announced that the right lane is now open, though the left lane remains blocked.

The primary congestion from the collision sits about 7 miles southwest of Mesquite. RTC says to expect delays, and if possible, use other routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

