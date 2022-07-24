Crash outside of Mesquite blocks southbound traffic on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I-15 southbound has been closed following a crash near mile marker 112 just before State Route 70.

The crash initially blocked all lanes, but the Regional Transportation Commission just announced that the right lane is now open, though the left lane remains blocked.

#FASTALERT From 5:01 PM, Jul 23 2022

Update: Crash on SB I-15 Before State Route170/MM112

Right lane open; left lane remains blocked. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 24, 2022

The primary congestion from the collision sits about 7 miles southwest of Mesquite. RTC says to expect delays, and if possible, use other routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.