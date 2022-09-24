Crash on US-95 after Jones Boulevard causes major delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: All lanes have reopened after Jones Boulevard at 11:55 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada.
A crash has been reported on northbound US-95 after Jones Boulevard on Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada.
All right lanes are currently blocked as well as the northbound on-ramp, according to the alert.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution when traveling in the area.
Bad crash has traffic at a standstill near 95N/Summerlin Pkwy pic.twitter.com/TMwKokkvAg— Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) September 24, 2022