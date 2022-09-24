Crash on US-95 after Jones Boulevard causes major delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: All lanes have reopened after Jones Boulevard at 11:55 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-95 after Jones Boulevard on Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

All right lanes are currently blocked as well as the northbound on-ramp, according to the alert.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution when traveling in the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.