Crash on I-15 at Cheyenne Avenue blocking southbound lanes, causing major delays

The Regional Transportation Commission reported a crash on I-15 at Cheyenne Avenue. The crash has reportedly backed up traffic to Craig Road and caused heavy delays.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Aug 04, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —  A crash on southbound I-15 at Cheyenne Avenue has been reported by the Regional Transportation Commission.

According to the alert, the leftmost lanes of the exit lane are blocked and heavy delays should be expected in the area. Traffic has reportedly been backed up to Craig Road. Drivers are also being redirected to exit on Cheyenne Avenue.

Drivers should use caution when traveling near the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates. 

