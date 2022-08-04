Crash on I-15 at Cheyenne Avenue blocking southbound lanes, causing major delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on southbound I-15 at Cheyenne Avenue has been reported by the Regional Transportation Commission.

According to the alert, the leftmost lanes of the exit lane are blocked and heavy delays should be expected in the area. Traffic has reportedly been backed up to Craig Road. Drivers are also being redirected to exit on Cheyenne Avenue.

Drivers should use caution when traveling near the area.

There's a crash on I-15 SB At Cheyenne Ave. Looks like a car is on it's side.



There's a crash on I-15 SB At Cheyenne Ave. Looks like a car is on it's side.

Currently the left lanes are blocked. #TrafficAlert

This story is developing, check back later for updates.