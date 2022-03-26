Crash involving Metro police car impacting traffic at Flamingo, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol car is impacting traffic on Flamingo Road in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway at approximately 7:05 p.m.

One person was transported to an area hospital in "stable condition," police said.

The eastbound travel lanes on Flamingo Road were closed from Maryland Parkway to Tamarus Street, police said. Lane restrictions are expected to stay in place until the crash scene is cleared.

Police said the crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available from LVMPD officials.