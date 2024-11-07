Watch Now
Crash impacting traffic on Desert Inn Road in west Las Vegas on Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Desert Inn Road in the west Las Vegas valley is shut down on Wednesday night.

Eastbound lanes of Desert Inn are closed from Chieftain Street (east of Grand Canyon Drive) to Fort Apache Road, according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Channel 13 has confirmed the closure is in place while police investigate a crash. As of this report, police hadn't provided details about the collision.

The RTC advised drivers to use alternate routes through the area. It did not provide an estimate of when the road would reopen.

This is a developing story.

