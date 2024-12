LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers who head south on Interstate 15 should look into alternate routes Wednesday morning.

A crash is blocking two lanes of I-15 southbound near Harmon Avenue, backing up traffic and causing a 30-minute delay in travel times.

Anyone needing an alternate route is advised to hop off I-15 at Charleston and use surface streets until Harmon or Tropicana to get back on I-15.