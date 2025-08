LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash is causing major traffic backups in the southern valley Friday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the 215 near the airport connector.

All lanes are being moved to the right shoulder, so we are already seeing some substantial traffic backups all the way to Windmill and Warm Springs.

A possible detour option would be to hop off the freeway at Eastern and Pecos and use surface streets to get around the crash.

We will update this report as we learn more.