Crash led to delays on Interstate 15 and U.S. 95

UPDATE

As of 3:35 p.m., Nevada State Police said all lanes are back open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Motorists can expect delays if they're traveling near Interstate 15 and U.S. 95.

Nevada State Police are working on cleaning up a crash that appears to have been between two 18-wheelers.

Officials said motorists can expect delays while they continue to clean up after the crash. Only one lane is currently open.

There is no timeline on when other lanes will re-open.