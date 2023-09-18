Crash causing delays near Paradise Road and Tropicana Avenue

UPDATE - 10:30 a.m.
Las Vegas police said traffic signals in the area are working again and traffic is flowing better and should clear up soon.
PREVIOUS - 9:30 a.m.
Las Vegas police are asking motorists to find other routes after a crash causes heavy delays on Paradise Road at Tropicana Avenue.
According to police, motorists can use the airport connector via the 215 or take Russell westbound in order to get to the airport.
TRAFFIC TROUBLE: A collision is impacting traffic light operation near @LASairport. As a result, Paradise Road at Tropicana is experiencing heavy delays.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 18, 2023
✅Consider using the airport connector via 215
✅Russell w/b to the airport is an alternate
✅Allow extra time for travel! pic.twitter.com/AuNK8DCDYc