Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Crash causing delays near Paradise Road and Tropicana Avenue

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Paradise/Tropicana crash 9/18/23
Posted at 9:20 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 13:33:50-04

UPDATE - 10:30 a.m.

Las Vegas police said traffic signals in the area are working again and traffic is flowing better and should clear up soon.

PREVIOUS - 9:30 a.m.

Las Vegas police are asking motorists to find other routes after a crash causes heavy delays on Paradise Road at Tropicana Avenue.

According to police, motorists can use the airport connector via the 215 or take Russell westbound in order to get to the airport.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH