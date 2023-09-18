Crash causing delays near Paradise Road and Tropicana Avenue

UPDATE - 10:30 a.m.

Las Vegas police said traffic signals in the area are working again and traffic is flowing better and should clear up soon.

PREVIOUS - 9:30 a.m.

Las Vegas police are asking motorists to find other routes after a crash causes heavy delays on Paradise Road at Tropicana Avenue.

According to police, motorists can use the airport connector via the 215 or take Russell westbound in order to get to the airport.