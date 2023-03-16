Car fire, semi-truck crash cause major delays along southbound I-15 near Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has caused a major traffic backup along southbound I-15 at Lake Mead on Thursday morning, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

Nevada State Police responded to the area at approximately 7:15 a.m., where officers determined that a semi-truck failed to maintain its travel lane and traveled into the far right lane. The collision occurred when the front-right end of the truck struck the left-rear end of an SUV, which was redirected into a center median barrier and came to rest in the middle travel lane.

The SUV caught fire after the impact, but police say the driver — a female adult — only sustained moderate injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma in stable condition.

Police tell KTNV that impairment is not suspected at this time.

All left lanes are currently blocked by police, and it is unclear when the lanes will be open.

Channel 13 has reached out to Nevada State Police for more details about the crash, check back later for updates.