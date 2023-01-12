Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead in Harry Reid International Aiport parking garage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 63-year-old driver is dead after experiencing a medical episode while driving in a long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday night.

Las Vegas Metro Police say they responded to the collision at approximately 9:16 p.m. in the Terminal 3 parking garage. Evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated that a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west in the parking garage where it collided with traffic-control barriers.

Responding medical personnel transported the driver of the Mercedes to Desert Springs Hospital who was suspected of experiencing a medical episode. Despite all life-saving measures, the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The cause and manner of the driver's death are under investigation by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner, therefore the driver's death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until a determination has been made.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.