Las Vegas police investigate crash involving bicyclist that closed down intersection of Charleston and Nellis

FILE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department cruisers with lights activated. <br/>
Posted at 5:28 PM, Dec 03, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist has been reported at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard, according to RTC of Southen Nevada.

Las Vegas Metro police say both subjects on the bicycle were transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

The intersection is blocked in all directions and LVMPD will keep the intersection closed until the crash is cleared.

Drivers are advised to use other routes and use extreme caution when traveling near the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

