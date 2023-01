LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has been reported on northbound Cimarron Road after Flamingo Road, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada.

LVMPD has confirmed to KTNV that subjects involved in the crash have sustained minor injuries.

All northbound lanes are blocked, according to the alert.

Drivers are advised to use other routes and use caution when traveling in the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.