Crash blocking morning traffic heading into Spaghetti Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash is blocking lanes on the I-11 southbound near Rancho Drive on Tuesday morning.

Authorities are on scene, and the left two lanes, including an exit ramp, are blocked.

According to Nevada State Police, a call came in around 5:38 a.m. reporting a crash involving a black Honda hitting a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda was also taken to another local hospital with no injuries, but was distraught, due to striking the pedestrian.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

