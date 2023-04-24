Crane installation leading to lane restrictions on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More lane closures are on the way to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Clark County officials said that from Monday to Friday, this will affect the southeast corner of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Three northbound lanes are already closed.

While crews are working, which is Tuesday through Friday from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m., four lanes are scheduled to be closed and lanes will be restricted to one lane northbound and one dedicated left turn lane.

During non-working hours, three lanes will be closed including one lane northbound and two left turn lanes in the northbound direction.

The closures are being put in place from contractors at the Ole Red Las Vegas at the Horseshoe install a tower crane on-site.