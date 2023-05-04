New construction project in Whitney Ranch expected to last until August

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson drivers could be slowed down by an upcoming construction project for the next few months, according to Southwest Gas.

According to a news release, the construction will primarily replace an existing natural gas pipeline in the Whitney Ranch Area.

The main streets affected will be between Cliff Branch Drive and War Paint Drive, as well as Whitney Ranch Drive and War Paint Drive through Bearclaw Terrace.

Officials said the road will still be open and there will be workers to help with traffic flow through the work area. Crews are scheduled to be on-site during daytime hours on Mondays through Saturdays. The work is expected to last through August.

Southwest Gas said customers shouldn't have their gas service disrupted unless they've been notified, but workers may need to access customers' existing gas meters.