Clark County officials warn drivers of lane closure on Sloan near the entrance of Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials from Clark County sent a notice that there will be traffic closures on Sloan Lane near the entrance of Nellis Air Force Base starting on November 19.

"The portion of Sloan Lane that is at the entrance of Nellis Air Force Base off North Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to through traffic," according to Clark County.

Message boards and signage are said to be posted by the county to announce the closure and make motorists aware that starting Nov. 19, traffic will be directed northeast of the base off Mt. Hood Street and North Hollywood Boulevard. The east side of the Sloan Road and North Las Vegas Boulevard intersection is on federal property.

Nellis officials requested the closure to alleviate traffic congestion at the entrance of the base.

Motorists are advised by the county that detours around Sloan Lane may fluctuate in upcoming months to accommodate construction under way in the area.