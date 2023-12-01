Clark County officials closing Hotel Rio Drive for bridge repair work

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials said Hotel Rio Drive will be closed next week.

Officials said the closure is for bridge repair work. It's said to be closed from 6 a.m. Monday until about 3 p.m. Friday.

Additional closures include all lanes of the roadway between Dean Martin Drive and Flamingo Road. Officials say this roadway will be closed while the work is in progress.

"Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, including Valley View Boulevard for north-south travel and Twain Avenue and Harmon Avenue for east-west travel," Clark County officials say. "Check navigation apps such as Waze, Google Maps or Apple Maps to have the latest real-time information available as you head out."

For updates on lane restrictions and road work occurring around the Las Vegas Strip, visit this website.