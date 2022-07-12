Clark County coroner said driver involved in crash died of blunt force injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update to the crash that occurred on Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive on July 7.

PREVIOUS: Roads closed after crash in Las Vegas, Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive

Police said the driver of the Hyundai died as a result of blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was an accident according to the Clark County coroner.

Evidence at the scene indicated that the driver of the Hyundai was traveling westbound on Crestdale Lane and was approaching a posted stop sign at the intersection with Trailwood Drive

A Mercedes Benz was making a left-turn from southbound Trailwood Drive at the intersection after stopping at a posted stop sign.

Police said the collision occurred when the driver of the driver of the Hyundai failed to stop for the posted stop sign, causing the front of the Hyundai to strike the driver's side of the Mercedes Benz.

Arriving medical personnel transported both driver's to UMC Trauma.

Despite medical intervention, the driver of the Hyundai did not survive and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at UMC Trauma.

The driver's death marks the 78th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022 according to police. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.