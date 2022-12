LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners are meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss a possible name change of a street in the valley.

Commissioners are going to vote on changing Karen Avenue from Maryland Parkway and Joe W. Brown Drive to Liberace Way.

Commissioners said Karen Avenue is generally located on the west side of Maryland Parkway and the east side of Joe W. Brown Drive within Winchester.

KTNV will update on what the commissioners decide and discuss at the upcoming meeting.