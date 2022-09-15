Watch Now
Clark County begins months-long construction on the I-215 near the Centennial Bowl

Traffic will be reduced to one lane Sunday nights through Friday mornings along the 215 near the Centennial Bowl, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews work to widen the highway, creating three lanes in each direction.
Posted at 5:09 AM, Sep 15, 2022
A construction project in the Northwest valley could slow down traffic as crews begin work along the 215 Beltway near Centennial Hills.

Clark County, who is in charge of the project, says crews will be working on widening the interstate, creating three lanes in each direction.

Parts of the 215 beltway will see some added traffic over the next nine months.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Then, each morning at six a-m, crews will pick up the cones, and traffic will be back open with two lanes in each direction.

Commuters will be affected if they travel between Craig Road and the Centennial Bowl - the area where the US-95 intersects with the I-215.

Work is already underway in the Northbound direction. Work in the Southbound direction will begin in a few weeks.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor for the project.

Clark county says work expected to be complete by July 2023.

