City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Market is coming end of January to February, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy.

"During market hours, we anticipate heavy vehicle traffic northbound on Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue," officials with the City of Las Vegas said. "As well as moderate to heavy vehicle traffic eastbound on Bonneville Avenue from Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway during the morning hours."

During evening hours on market days, officials expect heavy traffic on Bonneville westbound from Grand Central to MLK, as well as southbound on both Grand Central and MLK from Bonneville to Charleston.

Additional congestion is expected westbound on Symphony Park Avenue between Grand Central and MLK. Expect delays if traveling in these areas.

During peak times, alternate routes are recommended, where possible, to avoid delays and congestion.

Market Hours Jan. 29 - Feb. 2

