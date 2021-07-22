City of Henderson holding public meeting over proposed Henderson Interchange Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Busy highways like the I-215 and the I-11 may soon be getting an upgrade to cut down on traffic during peak travel times.

Henderson residents are getting the chance to give their input on this construction project.

The proposed construction plan would alleviate some of that traffic, enhance air quality, and most of all improve safety.

This intersection is where a great deal of crashes happen while commuting between Henderson and Las Vegas.

The improvement plan came as a result of a feasibility study done in 2020.

The study was done on the perimeter between Galleria Dr. along the US-95 to Horizon Dr. on the I-11, and from Valle Verde drive on the I-215 to Van Wagenen St. on Lake Mead Pkwy.

The study - which is still in progress, is in one of the final stages before beginning construction.

The Nevada Department of Transportation along with the federal highway administration is currently hosting a community meeting about the environmental and safety impacts at the interchange, and taking public comment.

There, Henderson residents are learning more about the proposed project and how it could affect their daily commutes.

Nevada highway officials anticipate the Henderson interchange project will make the area safer and have a positive impact on air quality and daily commutes.

Traffic safety officials hope the input received at today’s meeting allow for a more inclusive plan that will eventually lead to construction.

The meeting is taking place Thursday, July 22nd, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Lifeguard Arena, located at 222. S Water St. in downtown Henderson.

A live streaming option is also available by clicking here.