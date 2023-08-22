City of Henderson announces start of 12-month Horizon Ridge Parkway Improvement Project

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson has announced the start of the Horizon Ridge Parkway improvement project along with several road closures in the area.

According to officials, the $19.6 million project will stretch from Gibson Road and Ray Boulevard and take approximately 12 months to complete.

The improvements planned include a roundabout that will be installed at the intersection of Paradise Hills Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway. Also, a rapid-flashing beacon pedestrian crossing will be placed on Paradise Hills at Skyline Road on the west side of Mannion Middle School.

Officials have also announced the following improvements:



Horizon Ridge Parkway will undergo repaving from Las Palmas Entrada Avenue to Ray Boulevard to improve roadway conditions.

Underground storm drain facilities will be installed from Paradise Hills north to Mission Drive to reduce stormwater on the roadway.

Installation of new energy-efficient LED light fixtures to replace existing streetlights.

Upgrading or constructing 108 sidewalk ramps to the current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Constructing over 17,200 lineal feet of new sidewalk to provide accessibility and enhance safe routes to schools.

To learn more about this project or to submit comments, visit cityofhenderson.com.