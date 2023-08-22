City of Henderson announces start of 12-month Horizon Ridge Parkway Improvement Project

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson has announced the start of the Horizon Ridge Parkway improvement project along with several road closures in the area.
According to officials, the $19.6 million project will stretch from Gibson Road and Ray Boulevard and take approximately 12 months to complete.
The improvements planned include a roundabout that will be installed at the intersection of Paradise Hills Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway. Also, a rapid-flashing beacon pedestrian crossing will be placed on Paradise Hills at Skyline Road on the west side of Mannion Middle School.
Officials have also announced the following improvements:
- Horizon Ridge Parkway will undergo repaving from Las Palmas Entrada Avenue to Ray Boulevard to improve roadway conditions.
- Underground storm drain facilities will be installed from Paradise Hills north to Mission Drive to reduce stormwater on the roadway.
- Installation of new energy-efficient LED light fixtures to replace existing streetlights.
- Upgrading or constructing 108 sidewalk ramps to the current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
- Constructing over 17,200 lineal feet of new sidewalk to provide accessibility and enhance safe routes to schools.
To learn more about this project or to submit comments, visit cityofhenderson.com.