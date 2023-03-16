City of Las Vegas announces closures on Clark Avenue for Civic Plaza construction project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas has announced a closure along Clark Avenue ahead of a construction project on a new Civic Plaza.

The closure — set to begin on Monday, March 20 — will permanently close one block of Clark Avenue between Main and First Streets, according to the release.

At the same time, the city will begin construction on a new Civic Plaza, which will be located in the block directly south of City Hall. City officials say that phase one of the plaza project is set to be completed by the end of 2024.

Starting Monday, Clark will be barricaded between First and Main and there will be no through traffic, while First Street will also be barricaded, only allowing one-way northbound traffic.

Alternative routes through the area include Main Street and Casino Center Boulevard for north and south travel, as well as Bonneville and Bridger avenues for east and west travel. In addition, the Downtown Loop stop on Main Street south of City Hall will be closed during construction.

When complete, city officials say the area will include a new public plaza, a public art installation, government office buildings and space for retail opportunities.