Child hit by car, killed near middle school in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — A child was hit by a car and killed near a middle school in Henderson on Monday evening, the city's police department said.

It happened at approximately 5:18 p.m. in the 100 block of East Paradise Drive, according to police.

A preliminary investigation led police to believe the driver of a black coupe lost control of their vehicle, which traveled onto the sidewalk and hit the child. According to police, the victim is believed to have been approximately 13 years-old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. As of this report, police did not believe the driver was impaired.

Part of Paradise Hills Drive was closed for approximately three hours after the incident.