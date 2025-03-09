Cheyenne overpass on I-15 reopen following fatal crash, RTC says

Update | 5:42 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The collision on Cheyenne Road at I-15 has cleared, according to RTC.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cheyenne Road and the I-15 overpass are closed in both directions between Losee Road and Civic Center Road as Nevada State Police investigate a fatal crash.

NSP said the southbound I-15 off-ramp and north-to-westbound I-15 ramp are also closed.



Drivers going northbound on I-15 are being asked to exit onto Cheyenne to go eastbound.

NSP said they responded to the crash around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said the crash involved two vehicles. According to their preliminary investigation, one adult woman died on the scene, and another adult woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.