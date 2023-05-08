Watch Now
Centennial Bowl project causing ramp closures starting Sunday

Ramp Closure map
Posted at 8:12 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 23:12:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers heading through the Centennial Bowl could have to find alternate routes from May 7 to May 9.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, several ramp closures will be in place while crews work overnight.

This is scheduled to affect the ramp from southbound U.S. 95 to Ann Road/Centennial Center Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to Craig Road.

Transportation officials said motorists should be cautious when traveling through work zones and take alternate routes.

