CCSD police stop driving going 100 mph while 'using cruise control'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District police say they pulled over a driver that was reportedly going 100 mph earlier

this week.

According to a Facebook post, officers say when the driver was advised of their speed, they told officers that they were "using cruise control" and "couldn't understand why they were stopped."

"Cruise control is a really cool feature that allows you to maintain your speed over a distance and is recommended only for highway use… However, it’s not a valid excuse for your speed," CCSD police said in the post.

Additionally, the arrest was made while the department was participating in a state-funded grant focusing on speeding drivers, according to the post.