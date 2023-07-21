Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

CCSD police stop driving going 100 mph while 'using cruise control'

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
CCSD pulls over 100-mph driver
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 11:27:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District police say they pulled over a driver that was reportedly going 100 mph earlier
this week.

According to a Facebook post, officers say when the driver was advised of their speed, they told officers that they were "using cruise control" and "couldn't understand why they were stopped."

"Cruise control is a really cool feature that allows you to maintain your speed over a distance and is recommended only for highway use… However, it’s not a valid excuse for your speed," CCSD police said in the post.

Additionally, the arrest was made while the department was participating in a state-funded grant focusing on speeding drivers, according to the post.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH